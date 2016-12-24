 Junior railways minister Manoj Sinha fractures arm in car crash near Gorakhpur | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 24, 2016-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Junior railways minister Manoj Sinha fractures arm in car crash near Gorakhpur

india Updated: Dec 24, 2016 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Highlight Story

Minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha was headed for an event in Kushinagar when the escort car braked suddenly to avoid hitting a biker and the minister’s car crashed into it. (Twitter @manojsinhabjp)

Minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha fractured an arm in a road accident while he was on his way from Barabanki to Gorakhpur on Friday night, police said.

He was rushed to Apollo hospital in Gorakhpur for first aid and then shifted to the railway hospital. Sinha is an MP from Ghazipur.

Officials said the minister was headed for an event in Kushinagar and was slated for a night halt at the Gorakhpur’s Railway VVIP guest house. The accident took place when the escort car braked suddenly to avoid hitting a biker and the minister’s car crashed into it.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway (NER) Sanjay Yadav said Sinha had a fracture between his left shoulder and elbow and will be flown to Delhi on Saturday for a surgery.

(With agency inputs)

tags

more from india

Recommended for you

<