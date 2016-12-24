Junior railways minister Manoj Sinha fractures arm in car crash near Gorakhpur

Minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha fractured an arm in a road accident while he was on his way from Barabanki to Gorakhpur on Friday night, police said.

He was rushed to Apollo hospital in Gorakhpur for first aid and then shifted to the railway hospital. Sinha is an MP from Ghazipur.

#UPDATE Union Minister Manoj Sinha has injured his hand in a car accident in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/Y0DgmbpYkN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2016

Officials said the minister was headed for an event in Kushinagar and was slated for a night halt at the Gorakhpur’s Railway VVIP guest house. The accident took place when the escort car braked suddenly to avoid hitting a biker and the minister’s car crashed into it.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway (NER) Sanjay Yadav said Sinha had a fracture between his left shoulder and elbow and will be flown to Delhi on Saturday for a surgery.

(With agency inputs)