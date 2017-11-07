Just the hero we need: Internet is rooting for Bhopal biker for stopping traffic offender

The internet is heaping praises on a 22-year-old bike rider from Bhopal for fearlessly standing up against a traffic offender and refusing to give him way on a one-way street in the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Sahil Batav said when he asked the driver of the vehicle to pull back he abused him and even tried to run over him a couple of times.

After a brief spell of argument, Batav pulled out his mobile phone clicked pictures of the vehicle’s registration plate. The other driver also fished out his phone and clicked the bike’s registration plate.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera that captured the incident, which happened last Friday, shows the erring driver later stepping out of his vehicle to thrash Batav even as passersby remained mute spectators.

The driver pushed Batav against the police barricades on the road. It was only after things went out of the hand that the locals came to the Batav’s rescue and put an end to the road rage.

Batav later filed a complaint with the police in Bhopal.

“I guarded his way because I felt what he did was wrong but he was not regretful at all,” said the state civil services aspirant in an interview to Zee News.

Several people lauded Batav for his brave act on social media platforms and criticised the onlookers for being silent spectators as the incident unfolded on a busy street.

The biker didn't let the guys in the JEEP drive on the wrong lane. He stood there firm and determined. We need more people like him. Salute! pic.twitter.com/ajoQojY2jT — K A S H Y A P (@itiskashyap) November 6, 2017