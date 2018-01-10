Kahsmiri separatists call shutdown on January 13 to protest killing of youth in Kulgam

Separatist leaders on Wednesday called for a state-wide strike on January 13 against the killing of a young man by army in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly also witnessed uproar over civilian killings in the state.

Khalid Ahmad Dar (22) died during protests on Tuesday after army fired on a group of youths, which was pelting stones at a camp of the force in Khudwani, Kulgam, according to police.

The protests were triggered after one of the region’s young militants, 18-year-old Farhan Ahmad Wani was killed in an encounter with government forces in neighbouring Anantnag district.

“Kashmir has been turned into a killing field where the lives of men, women and children are not safe,” separatist leaders said in a joint statement.

Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik said that a strike will be observed on Saturday against the “killings, ongoing genocide of Kashmiri youth and other oppressive measures.”

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also expressed anguish over the killing of Khalid Dar and ordered a probe to “know the reasons behind the killing”.

Opposition cornered government in the assembly over the civilian killings and staged a walkout. The opposition legislators wanted government to ‘stop innocent civilian killings’.

According to police officials, at-least 24 civilians have lost their lives during gun battles between security forces and militants in Kashmir in 2017.

The separatist leaders termed the incident at Khudwani as “horrendous torment unleashed by Indian occupational army, police and forces during which pellets, bullets and shells were showered on people injuring hundreds and killing one innocent”.

“Indian imperialism has let loose its army, forces and police and given them a free hand to kill Kashmiri youth with impunity,” they said.

Asking international community to ‘shun its silence’ at the plight of Kashmiris, the three senior separatist leaders said that it is the duty of international community to protect and safeguard humanity everywhere.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, chanting pro-freedom slogans, participated in the funeral of Farhan Wani in Khudwani Kulgam. Reports said people offered funeral prayers in turns owing to the huge rush of mourners.