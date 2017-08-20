Utkal Express derailment: Suresh Prabhu asks railway chairman to fix responsibility by today

New Delhi A day after 24 people were killed in a train derailment in Uttar Pradesh, railways minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday said that he has directed the Chairman Railway Board (CRB) to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by the evening.

He also said that he would not allow laxity in operations by the Railway Board.

“Will not allow laxity in operations by the (Railways) Board. I have directed CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by end of day,” Prabhu said in a tweet.

Will not allow laxity in operations by the Board. Have directed CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by end of day. — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 20, 2017

Fourteen coaches of the train enroute to Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Odisha derailed on Saturday evening in the Meerut-Saharanpur Division in Uttar Pradesh.

It went off the tracks with one of the coaches mounting on another. At least 156 passengers were injured in the accident.

“Restoration is top priority. Seven coaches tackled. Also ensuring best possible medical care for the injured. Monitoring situation closely,” the railways minister added.

Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena told IANS that the Railways Commissioner (Safety) would be visiting the accident site to conduct preliminary inspection.

The railway official also said that a terror angle has not been ruled out.