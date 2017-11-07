Kamal Hassan cancels birthday celebrations, to visit medical camp, rain-hit people in Chennai

Actor Kamal Hassan will not celebrate his birthday on Tuesday and instead meet people affected by the current torrential rains, his spokesperson said on Monday.

The national award winning actor will also visit a rain-affected area at Pallikaranai in Chennai.

“This year he (Haasan) has decided not to celebrate his birthday while Chennai people are distressed by the rains,” the spokesperson said.

“Instead, he will be visiting a medical camp, which is set up by Narpani Iyakkam (Welfare Movement) at Annapoorna Marriage Hall, CTH Road... and rain-affected area at Naryanapuram, S. Kolathur Road, Pallikaranai, next to Balaji Dental College.

“He will be reaching out to people with his special message and plans for the future. Come witness the promise for change,” the spokesperson said.

The actor has recently pledged to send about five lakh of his volunteers and supporters for refurbishment of water bodies in the wake of the torrential downpour and resultant water logging in parts of the state including Chennai.

He has also been critical of the K Palaniswami led AIADMK government over alleged corruption, drawing the ire of several ministers.