Kannada TV channel CEO arrested for alleged extortion, blackmail in Bengaluru

The chief executive officer of a private Kannada TV news channel in Bengaluru has been arrested on charges of extortion and blackmailing, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Janasri News channel CEO Lakshmiprasad Vajapai had used the channel as an “instrument” to run his “network” of extortion, additional commissioner of police Hemant Nimbalkar (Bengaluru East) told reporters.

“He has been arrested based on a complaint by a businessman alleging extortion and blackmailing. This person was blackmailing the businessman threatening to show black side of the business to entire world, and he will have to pay Rs 10 crore for this,” he said.

He said based on the complaint, Vajapai was arrested along with one of his associates on Friday night.

Nimbalkar said a number of cases had been filed against Vajapai at various police stations in the city.

According to a complaint registered with the Commercial Street police station, he has already taken Rs 10 crore from a businessman along with Rs 30 lakh worth gold jewellery.

Officials said the police is investigating the case.

As per the information available on the channel’s website, Janasri News is a part of Yash Broadcasting Industries Pvt Ltd started in 2011. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company was launched by a group of media professionals with a combined media experience of over three decades, it said.