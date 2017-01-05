‘Kannadigas do not behave like this’: Home minister on Bengaluru molestations

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday he was misquoted after widespread outrage about his comments over alleged incidents of molestation in Bengaluru, unveiling a raft of measures to bolster security in the city.

His comments came a day after a security camera video caught two unidentified scooter-borne men chasing and assaulting a woman in the city’s Kammanahalli area.

“The Kammanahalli incident was unfortunate. Kannadigas do not behave in this manner,” the minister said.

Parameshwara told reporters Bengaluru was a safe city for women and children and that the police were working round-the-clock to sift through camera footage and nab the attackers

.

He also alleged that he was misquoted by media, after reports that he dismissed allegations of mass molestation during New Year celebrations. “I said New Year celebrations happens every time, not molestation. The impression given was that I said molestation happens every time.”

“Never said I disrespected western clothing or culture.”

Parameshwara said more than 550 CCTV cameras would be installed across the city.

