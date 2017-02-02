 Kanpur building collapse: Three-year-old girl rescued from rubble after 16 hours | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kanpur building collapse: Three-year-old girl rescued from rubble after 16 hours

india Updated: Feb 03, 2017 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kanpur building collapse

Swati reunites with her father after being rescued, in Kanpur.(Manoj Yadav/HT Photo)

National Disaster and Rescue Force and army teams rescued a three-year-old girl from the rubble of an under-construction building 16 hours after the building collapsed in Jajmau area of Kanpur on Wednesday. Seven people died in the collapse.

The rescued girl did not suffer any major injuries and was discharged from hospital after first aid.

The teams used gas cutters and drill machines to rescue Swati, daughter of construction workers Sitaram and Laxmi, while at least 30 are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Swati was pulled out amid loud cheers from people. Her father who hadn’t moved an inch from the site since the accident.

Rescue work in progress at the site of the collapsed under-construction building in Chakeri, Kanpur. (PTI Photo)

The rescue teams also located two bodies with the help of sniffers dogs and feeds from cameras sent in through openings.

The Kanpur Development Authortiy suspended five of supervisors and recommended suspension of three engineers besides forming a probe panel.

Police has registered a case against the building owner, former district SP chief Mahtab Alam and the building contractor, who are absconding.

