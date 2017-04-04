Karnataka BJP lawmaker prefers to stay in cowshed over five-star hotels

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker in Karnataka has preferred a village cowshed over a five-star hotel at Mysuru for his accommodation.

S Suresh Kumar, who represents Rajajinagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru south suburb, is campaigning for BJP candidate Srinivasa Prasad in Nanjangud by-election scheduled for April 9.

“Party leaders from Nanjangud have arranged a five-star hotel accommodation for me at Mysuru. But I prefer open air atmosphere at the cowshed rather than the air-conditioned atmosphere of the hotel in Mysuru,” Suresh Kumar told IANS over telephone.

Suresh Kumar was the minister for law and parliamentary affairs in the erstwhile BS Yeddyurappa government.

“Staying at open places, schools and cowsheds is not new for me. I slept at open places while walking from Bengaluru to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in 2013. I have also undertaken a padayatra to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district in 2014 and to Sabarimala in Kerala in 2015,” Suresh Kumar said.

According to Suresh Kumar, BJP candidate Srinivas Prasad is set to romp home with a big margin in Nanjangud assembly by-election.

Srinivas Prasad resigned as a member of the Karnataka legislative assembly on October 17, 2016, to protest being dropped from chief minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet in June 2016. Prasad was the minister for revenue.