Karnataka CM asks Centre to evolve national policy on liquor ban

Karnataka has no plans for liquor ban as it will lead to corruption and impact the state’s revenue, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday, even as he demanded that the Centre evolve a national policy on it.

He was responding to C T Ravi’s (BJP) question about liquor ban in the legislative assembly.

“Liquor ban is not possible...several states have come back from their policy of total prohibition. It will lead to corruption, illegal sale and will also impact the revenue of the state,” the chief minister said.

“Total prohibition has to become a national policy. Please tell Narendra Modi to bring it...,” he said while coming to the rescue of state excise minister R B Thimmapur.

Intervening, opposition BJP leader Jagadish Shettar alleged that the government was promoting consumption by setting sales targets for wine shops, resulting in “liquor being sold in tea shops”.

As the chief minister sought to question the BJP’s commitment on the issue, Ravi said the party had banned ‘arrack’ during its rule and it was the BJP’s first step towards total prohibition.

Hitting back, Siddaramaiah said arrack ban had made things costlier for poor consumers and led them towards cheaper alternatives, in turn affecting their health.

He also said that it was the JDS-BJP coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy that introduced arrack ban, and he knew for a fact that “Yeddyurappa, who was deputy chief minister and finance minister then had opposed the move”.

BJP members objected to the chief minister’s statement, leading to heated arguments between both treasury and opposition benches.

While arguing with BJP members, the chief minister said, “BJP members have no shame, they have no culture”. He also referred to certain comments reportedly made by Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, which led to another round of heated arguments.

Shettar then demanded that the Congress leader’s comments against Yeddyurappa be expunged as he was not a member of the House to defend himself.

He also demanded that Siddaramiah’s comments on BJP members be expunged, resulting in more arguments between both sides.

As his repeated attempts to pacify both sides failed, Speaker K B Koliwad adjourned the House for some time.

When the House resumed, BJP members continued with their protest for being called “shameless and culture-less”. They said it was an insult to the people who voted for them.

Law minister TB Jayachandra said the chief minister’s comments were incidental.

“I have not made any allegation against Yeddyurappa or anyone who is not in this House, so the question of agreeing to expunging my comments does not arise at all. It was just an incidental reference,” Siddaramaiah noted.

He added that he had not made any unparliamentary remarks or allegations, and the BJP was making it an issue as they did not want the House to function.

“If you want to play politics, we are ready to face you politically,” the chief minister said.

Speaker Koliwad ruled that the chief minister’s reference to Yeddyurappa was “not derogatory, defamatory or disrespectful” in nature, and that he did not make any allegation.

“It was used as an incidental reference. So the chief minister’s comments cannot be expunged,” he ruled.

BJP members voiced their protest at this and Shettar alleged that the Speaker did not make an attempt to hear them or mediate, and his ruling showed that he has budged to government’s pressure.

The Speaker asked Shettar not to pass remarks against the Chair.

As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till afternoon for lunch.