 Karnataka gets Lokayukta after a year, Ex-HC judge Vishwanath Shetty sworn in | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 28, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Karnataka gets Lokayukta after a year, Ex-HC judge Vishwanath Shetty sworn in

india Updated: Jan 28, 2017 21:22 IST
PTI
PTI
Highlight Story

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah greets Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty and his wife during the swearing ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.(PTI File Photo)

Former high court judge Justice P Vishwanath Shetty was sworn in on Saturday as the Karnataka Lokayukta, a year after the post fell vacant following a bribery scandal that had hit the office of the anti-graft ombudsman.

Shetty was administered the oath of office by governor Vajubhai R Vala at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, state ministers, judges of the high court and senior officials were present at the ceremony.

The governor had given his assent to Shetty’s appointment on Thursday after the government replied to clarifications sought by him.

Vala had returned the file seeking some clarifications, reportedly following allegations that Shetty’s family owned a site in violation of norms.

The post had remained vacant since Y Bhaskar Rao, a former high court chief justice, stepped down in December 2015 amid public pressure to quit over an alleged bribery scandal involving his office and son.

tags

more from india

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you