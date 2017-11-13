Karnataka minister in soup over abusing cook tenders apology 

A Karnataka minister was in the soup when a video showing him hurling abuses at a cook over the delay in serving beverages went viral on social media on Monday.

After the video shot at a convention of the cobbler community in Koppal in north Karnataka on Sunday went viral, the state’s social welfare minister H Anjaneya said he apologised to the man who faced his wrath.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar was the chief guest at the event.

The video aired by TV channels showed an angry Anjaneya inquiring about an officer who was supposed to be present at the convention but was not. He then instructs people around him to call the officer.

The minister is later seen inquiring about the cook. He then uses a swear word for the cook before demanding that tea or coffee be served immediately.

Anjaneya later said he used the cuss word in a “fit of anger” and that he apologised to the cook.

“He is our boy. I said sorry and sorted out the matter. the matter ends there,” he told reporters.