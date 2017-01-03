 Karnataka minister Mahadev Prasad dies of heart attack | india-news | Hindustan Times
Karnataka minister Mahadev Prasad dies of heart attack

india Updated: Jan 03, 2017 12:22 IST
PTI, Bengaluru
Karnataka cooperation and sugar minister HS Mahadev Prasad.

Karnataka cooperation and sugar minister HS Mahadev Prasad died of a heart attack at a private resort in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday.

Prasad, 58, is survived by his wife and a son.

Local Congress leaders said as their repeated attempts to reach the minister over phone and by knocking the door failed, his room was opened using a spare key and the body was found on a bed.

He was in Koppa to attend an official function, official sources said. He had undergone bypass surgery few years ago.

Prasad, who represented Gundlupete constituency in Chamarajanagar district, was a close associate of chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Calling Prasad’s death unexpected and shocking, Siddaramaiah said he was one among his closest. “It is a huge personal loss to me and to the Congress party. He was an able administrator and a clean politician. I have lost a close friend and a wonderful colleague,” he said.

The state government declared a one-day government holiday on Tuesday and announced three days of state mourning.

Prasad was a minister in the JD(S)-BJP coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy during 2005-07 and quit JDS and joined the Congress.

Prasad’s son Ganesh said the body will be taken to Gundlupete by evening and last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

