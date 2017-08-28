Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again in corruption case

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, on Monday appeared before the CBI for the second time for questioning in a matter related to alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007.

He arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters on Lodhi Road here a little after 10am.

On August 23, he was questioned by the agency’s officials for over eight hours. CBI sources said that Karti, who was accompanied by his lawyers, faced over 100 questions prepared by the agency.

On August 18, the Supreme Court had directed the former finance minister’s son to appear before the CBI which examined him in a case related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius when his father was in office.

As per the apex court order, the CBI will also question four more persons -- Ravi Vishwanathan, Mohnan Rajesh, Bhaskar Raman and CVN Reddy on August 28. Vishwanathan, Rajesh and Raman will be questioned in Delhi, while Reddy will be questioned at the CBI’s Chennai office, said sources.

On May 15, the CBI had registered an FIR against Karti on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

Karti is said to have received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it in getting the FIPB clearance when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The FIR does not mention the name Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore Foreign Direct Investment in the FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.

Earlier, the CBI had issued three notices to Chidambaram junior, but he did not depose before the probe agency.