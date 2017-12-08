Karti Chidambaram moves SC against CBI summon in Aircel-Maxis case

Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Friday moved Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The top court said it will hear the matter in the second week of January.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud asked Karti to serve the copy of the petition to the CBI counsel.

During the brief hearing, special 2G case prosecutor Anand Grover complained to the bench that the CBI has taken the papers served to him by Karti.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, said that Grover had nothing to do with the case as the probe agency was investigating the matter.

Grover said he is the court-appointed special prosecutor in the 2G spectrum case and needed a copy of the petition.

The bench asked the both the counsel to sort out the matter and deferred the hearing for second week of January.

The CBI had issued a summon in September to Karti asking him to appear before it for questioning on October 4 in the Aircel-Maxis case, which he has challenged.

The agency had earlier asked Karti to appear on September 14, but he had refused arguing that a special court had already discharged all the accused and terminated proceedings in the matter.

The CBI had contradicted the claim, saying the investigation was still on.

Karti had appeared before the CBI in another case related to the grant of FIPB clearance given to the INX Media at a time when his father was the Union finance minister.