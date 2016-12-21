Karunanidhi likely to be discharged on Friday: Stalin

DMK president M Karunanidhi, undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, is likely to be discharged on Friday, his son and party Treasurer M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

“His health is improving. I am happy to say that there is a likelihood of him returning home day after tomorrow,” Stalin told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kauvery Hospitals, where he was admitted, said, “Karunanidhi is recovering well ... he will be discharged from the hospital after completion of course of antibiotics.”

The hospital also released a picture of the 92-year-old DMK chief watching TV, flanked by a medical team.

Karunanidhi was hospitalised on the night of December 15 for breathing difficulty caused by lung and throat infection and underwent tracheostomy procedure.