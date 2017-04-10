Kashmir: 2 schools designated as polling stations for Anantnag bypoll torched

Two government schools designated as polling stations for the Wednesday’s bypoll to Ananatnag Lok Sabha constituency were set afire by miscreants in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, police said on Monday.

A government school building was set on fire by miscreants in Paddarpora area of Shopian district late last night, a police official said.

He said the school building, which was designated as polling station, suffered partial damaged in the incident before the flames were doused.

Protesters torched another school building in Arihal area of Pulwama district last night, the official said, adding the fire was put out by police personnel with the help of local residents.

Anantnag constituency, spread over four districts of Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, is scheduled to go to polls on Wednesday.

Eight people were killed on Sunday in firing by security forces as unprecedented election day violence marred the bypoll for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat which saw the voter turnout plunge to 7.14%.