Kashmir: Civilian injured in firing by security forces on stone-pelting mob

A civilian was critically injured on Thursday night as security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of the city, police said.

A group of youth pelted the security forces’ vehicles with stones at Rangreth, a police official said.

The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protestors, resulting in injuries to one person, the official said.

Nazir Ahmad, 22, was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura in a critical condition, he said, adding further details were awaited.