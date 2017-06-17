 Kashmir: Gunshot near CRPF camp in Anantnag triggers panic | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kashmir: Gunshot near CRPF camp in Anantnag triggers panic

Kashmir has been reeling due to a series of militant attacks that has claimed lives of security personnel in the militancy-hit state.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2017 12:13 IST
Kashmir
Security personnel carry out an inspection after a militant attack at Sumbal in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.(PTI)

Panic gripped Bijbehara area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday after a gunshot was heard near a security forces’ camp, the police said.

A gunshot was heard near a CRPF camp this morning, triggering panic in the area, a police official said.

He said it was not an attack on the camp, “but a bullet fired somewhere”.

There was no report of any casualty.

