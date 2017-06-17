Kashmir: Gunshot near CRPF camp in Anantnag triggers panic
Kashmir has been reeling due to a series of militant attacks that has claimed lives of security personnel in the militancy-hit state.india Updated: Jun 17, 2017 12:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Panic gripped Bijbehara area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday after a gunshot was heard near a security forces’ camp, the police said.
A gunshot was heard near a CRPF camp this morning, triggering panic in the area, a police official said.
He said it was not an attack on the camp, “but a bullet fired somewhere”.
There was no report of any casualty.