Kashmir: Police arrest suspected LeT militant in Kupwara district

A suspected militant belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been arrested from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on an intelligence input, a joint team of police and army arrested Ashiq Ahmed alias Abu Haider from Handwara area of the district, a police spokesman said here.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, a Chinese Pistol with a magazine, three hand grenades, a magazine pouch and a map, was seized from him.

During interrogation, Ahmed said he was a close associate of Abu Bakar -- an LeT Commander who was killed in an encounter in Sopore township last month, the spokesman said.