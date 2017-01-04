 Kashmir: Police arrest suspected LeT militant in Kupwara district | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kashmir: Police arrest suspected LeT militant in Kupwara district

india Updated: Jan 04, 2017 14:58 IST
PTI, Srinagar
Highlight Story

Acting on an intelligence input, a joint team of police and army arrested Ashiq Ahmed alias Abu Haider from Handwara area of the district, a police spokesman said here. (Representative photo)

A suspected militant belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been arrested from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on an intelligence input, a joint team of police and army arrested Ashiq Ahmed alias Abu Haider from Handwara area of the district, a police spokesman said here.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, a Chinese Pistol with a magazine, three hand grenades, a magazine pouch and a map, was seized from him.

During interrogation, Ahmed said he was a close associate of Abu Bakar -- an LeT Commander who was killed in an encounter in Sopore township last month, the spokesman said.

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<