Kashmir policeman’s brother allegedly abducted by militants released: Police

The brother of a policeman, who was allegedly abducted by militants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, returned home after a few hours on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

A senior district police officer told the Hindustan Times that Mudasir Ahmed, the brother of constable Farooq Ahmed, came back a few hours after reports said that he was abducted from his home by militants in Ajas village of the district.

The police are trying to find out why he was taken and then released. “Our team is onto the case. We are investigating the exact circumstances,” the police officer said.

Reports said that the militants could have been looking for Khan but snatched his brother instead.

Several policemen have been killed or attacked and their homes ransacked by suspected militants in recent months, seen as warnings to local police personnel to stop participating in counter-insurgency operations.

More than 1,500 police personnel have been killed in the valley since insurgency broke out in 1989. In June, a deputy superintendent of police – Mohammed Ayub Pandith – was lynched by a mob outside Srinagar’s main mosque.