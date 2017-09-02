Kashmir, political killings of RSS workers discussed at Vrindavan meet

Political killings of its workers in Kerala and West Bengal and the central government’s efforts to normalise the situation in Kashmir figured prominently during the first day of the coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Vrindavan.

“The sad state of affairs in West Bengal and Kerala was highlighted which most people don’t have the courage to talk about” a senior RSS leader who attended the meeting told IANS.

“The issue of Kashmir was also discussed where stone-pelting has drastically come down due to efforts of the central government,” he said.

He added that the BJP-led NDA government’s “tough stand” on the Kashmir issue was appreciated by the RSS.

A total of 16 sessions are scheduled over the three-day event, of which six were held on Friday.

During the inaugural session of the meet, senior RSS leader Suresh Soni said that people had started accepting the RSS.

“There are three stages that any kind of work goes through: being ignored, opposed and acceptance. After overcoming the first two stages, now we are experiencing the acceptance of the society,” he said.

Soni said the RSS and its affiliates would discuss and analyse the state of their collective activities apart from issues of national and global importance during the three day meet, a statement said.

BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhgawat along with many senior functionaries attended the meet.

The RSS-BJP leaders are also likely to discuss the road map for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.