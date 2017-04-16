 Kashmir: Public prosecutor Imtiyaz Khan shot dead in Shopian | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kashmir: Public prosecutor Imtiyaz Khan shot dead in Shopian

india Updated: Apr 16, 2017 22:54 IST
Toufiq Rashid
Imtiyaz Khan

According to reports, three gunmen barged into public prosecutor Imtiaz Khan’s house and shot him dead.

Militants shot dead Imtiyaz Khan, a public prosecutor of Pinjoora, Shopian in his residence on Sunday night.

According to reports, three gunmen barged into the house and shot him dead. Further details are awaited.

Imtiyaz, who was 36, was a relative of Shabir Kullay of the National Conference and accompanied him during the election campaigns in 2014 when the latter contested from Shopian as an independent candidate.

On Saturday evening, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was killed and two others were injured in Pulwama district. Police said militants stormed into the house of 45-year-old Bashir Ahmad Dar in Rajpora area of Pulwama district late in the evening.

