Kashmir’s youth extend support to Dangal star Zaira Wasim

Kashmir’s teen Dangal star, Zaira Wasim, whose social media post triggered a controversy, has found support from the state’s youth.

The youngsters stood by the teenage film star, who posted what she called an “open confession/apology” after meeting J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and was trolled, even as they slammed politicians. “I am with Zaira”, said one of the top trending hashtags that took the virtual world by storm on Tuesday.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, in a comment, congratulated Zaira saying “Kashmiris love her so much” and advised her not to forget her people.

Another post assured her that “she has offended no one”. “There is no one who is offended by you. It’s just that expectations are high. Love u, be strong,” wrote Faiz Qureshi.

Advises are also pouring in for the young girl. “I give you a suggestion… Please leave this field because some people will spoil you because you are from Kashmir,” wrote Wani Sajid.

Another post by Altaf Shah cautioned her about exploitation by the “Indian media”, and asked her to remember “Kashmir’s pain”.

The girl, who played wrestling champ Geeta Phogat in the Bollywood movie Dangal, posted on Facebook and Twitter that she apologises for offending people by “my recent actions”.

Naidu attacks ‘ultra liberals’

Information and broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday hit out at those accusing the government of creating a climate of intolerance questioning their “silence” on the trolling of Zaira Wasim.

“Why is she being questioned on her career choices? Why did she have to tender an apology for meeting the CM of her own state? Why is everyone silent now? Where are the so-called ultra liberals now?” the minister said. Naidu said silence on the issue “clearly shows the irony of the ‘ultra liberals’ who vehemently came out together to speak against the flimsy premise of growing ‘intolerance’ in the country”.

