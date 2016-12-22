Kashmir: Shots fired in Bandipora, militants suspected to be in Hajin village

A gun battle reportedly broke out in Bandipora, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

According to ANI, the army and police cordoned off Hajin village of Bandipora suspecting the militants in the area.

The offensive comes less than a week after three soldiers were killed in Pampore when motorcycle-riding militants fired on an army bus.

It also follows an encounter in Bandipora on November 25, in which two terrorists and an army jawan were killed.

Since India’s surgical strikes on militant launch pads across the Line of Control on September 29, there have been more than 200 incidents of firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir as well as ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops, which have resulted in the 26 deaths, including 14 security personnel.

