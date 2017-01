A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed and a soldier injured on Tuesday in an encounter in Hajin tehsil of Bandipora, Kashmir.

Police sources said the operation was launched by forces following a tip off and gunshots were heard soon after the Parray Mohalla Hajin area was cordoned off.

A search operation was on after the brief encounter, sources said, adding that the militant was inside a house when he was killed.