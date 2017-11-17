Kashmiri footballer who joined LeT contacts family, likely to surrender: Police

A 20-year-old Kashmiri man who joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba last week has contacted his family for the first time since joining the militant group and his surrender appeared imminent, a top police officer told Hindustan Times on Friday.

A resident of Anantnag in south Kashmir, Majid Khan was a bright student and popular footballer before he joined the LeT as the group’s latest recruit, triggering waves of grief in the family and neighbourhood.

“Yes, today morning he has contacted his family — for the first time since joining militancy. This is a good sign. We will facilitate his surrender,” inspector general of police, Kashmir range, Muneer Khan said.

Majid Khan’s cousin confirmed to Hindustan Times that the family had heard that he had surrendered but said they were awaiting further details.

Unconfirmed reports said Majid Khan surrendered to the army late Thursday night. News agency PTI quoted unnamed officials as saying that Majid Khan had walked into a security forces camp in south Kashmir on Thursday night and surrendered, following which he was taken to an undisclosed location.

Hindustan Times contacted an army spokesperson in Srinagar and a response was awaited.

Earlier this week, Hindustan Times reported on how Khan’s parents were heartbroken after the young man, a second-year under-graduate commerce student at the government degree college Anantnag, joined militant ranks.

Majid’s inconsolable mother Ayesha had implored her son to return. “I want my only son back... Majid, come back. Come back and kill your father and me, and then go back again,” she had said, with at least 10 women holding her as she cried hysterically.

Majid is the only son of the Khans and his two elder sisters are married. Majid had made a name for himself as the goalkeeper of an Anantnag-based cricket and football club which he joined when he was in the ninth standard.

A photograph of Majid brandishing an AK 47 rifle went viral on social media last week. Many believed the death of his close friend Yawar Nisar was a turning point in Majid’s life. Nisar had joined the militants in July this year and was killed in a gun battle with security forces barely a month later. Police had described Nisar as an over-ground worker and stone-pelter before joining active militancy.