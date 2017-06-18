Kashmiri wooden table among 200 artifacts stolen from Pakistan museum

More than 200 valuable artifacts including a Kashmiri wooden table have been stolen from a Pakistani museum, officials said on Sunday.

According to an audit report of the Director General (audit) Punjab, no responsibility has been fixed upon any official for the valuable antiques.

The artifacts were stolen or missing from the Bahawalpur Museum, some 400 kms from Lahore, officials said.

These artifacts include the Kashmiri wooden table, pitcher, clay ‘agarbatti’ (incense stick) stand, cotton hand- made article used for tying camel, a manuscript of Hamail Sharif, calligraphy, a necklace, a silver ring, rugs and some issues of the oldest ex-state period journal called ‘Muraqqa Jahan Numa’.

Museum director Zubair Rabbani said the missing articles were not that of much historic importance.

A probe has been launched into the matter in the light of the audit report to fix responsibility, he added.