Kashmiris in UK come together to find solution to Kashmir issue

Individuals with origins and links to the Kashmir valley announced the formation of a new organisation in London to highlight the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir to the western world, and play a role in potential resolution of the conflict.

Called Kashmir Voice International (KVI), the forum’s chairman is educationist MA Raina, with Irshad Ahmad Malik its vice-chairman and Javid Kakroo the secretary. They told newspersons on Saturday that the forum will mainly focus on human rights and political issues.

“Only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches. Kashmir is not a commodity to be played with by two countries, India and Pakistan. The Kashmiri diaspora is concerned that the real picture on the ground is not being projected”, Kakroo said.

Objectives of the forum, Raina said, included enlisting the support of minorities: “Jammu and Kashmir does not belong only to Muslims; there are minorities too. The forum will also project violations of human rights and push for resolution of the conflict by delinking the Kashmir issue from India-Pakistan relations”.

“KVI appreciates the concern shown by some politicians in India regarding the damage caused by pellet guns in Kashmir…we will approach embassies of India and Pakistan to convey concerns of the Kashmiri diaspora, urging to request their governments to start a meaningful dialogue on Kashmir”, Raina added.

According to Kakroo, the Kashmiri diaspora in Britain with origins to the valley number nearly 10,000. Another section of the Kashmiri diaspora in the country hails from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir..