KCR, Stalin discuss strategy to seek more powers for states to raise quota

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MK Stalin, the working president of Tamil Nadu’s DMK, on Monday discussed their joint strategy to put pressure on the Centre for delegating more powers to the states to decide the percentage of reservations for the weaker sections as part of upholding social justice.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, thanked Stalin over the phone for extending his support to his demand for more power to increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class, and minorities in proportion to their population in the respective states.

“Both the leaders agreed to work together in future in this regard ... Both the leaders decided to mobilise the support of other states as well in this regard,” official sources in the chief minister’s office said.

Stalin issued a statement on Sunday supporting KCR’s demand. He said he would fully support KCR’s efforts to uphold the states’ rights to determine reservation policies and appreciated the Telangana chief minister for deciding to increase the reservation for oppressed sections of society to ensure social justice.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader said that it was because of the untiring efforts of his party that the weaker sections in Tamil Nadu were provided with a 69% reservation in government educational institutions and offices.

Stalin expressed readiness to join forces with other states as well as political parties to lead a delegation to New Delhi to request the Centre in this regard and even stage a protest at Jantar Mantar if needed.

KCR had said that the decision on increasing reservation should be left with the states and powers to that effect delegated to them during a discussion on the minorities welfare in the Telangana assembly.

The chief minister added that, if necessary, he would stage a protest dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to mount pressure on the Centre and also threatened to move the Supreme Court.

The Telangana government passed a bill in April this year to increase reservation in jobs and education for backward Muslims to 12%, exceeding the Supreme Court’s 50% ceiling for such benefits. Backward Muslims in the new state were already entitled to 4% reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Rao had said the Supreme Court has allowed some states, including Tamil Nadu, to break the 50% ceiling on reservations under special circumstances, such as the increase in ST quota.

His party had promised to provide 12% reservations to Muslims in its election manifesto.