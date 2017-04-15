Keep in mind Quran, Shariyat, humanity before deciding on triple talaq: Shias to AIMPLB

The Shia community on Saturday appealed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to keep in mind the Quran, Shariyat and humanity before arriving at any decision on the contentious issue of triple talaq.

The Ayodhya dispute and triple talaq are expected to dominate the agenda of the two-day meeting of the Board, which will begin shortly at Nadwatul Ulama here.

“My appeal to the AIMPLB is that it should keep in mind the Quran, Shariat and humanity before arriving at any decision on triple talaq,” spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas told PTI.

He said in the days of Prophet (Muhammed Sahab), there was no tradition of triple talaq.

“If triple talaq is a part of Shariat law, it should have been implemented then itself. The need of the hour is to implement the system which was in place during the days of the Prophet,” he said.

Read more

“The kind of information pertaining to triple talaq, which is currently circulating on social media and in the society, is harming the image of Islam. When the Sunnis are of the view that triple talaq is being misued, the practice must cease to exist with mutual agreement,” the spokesperson said.

Abbas said many Muslim countries have put an end to the practice as it is directly linked to the lives of Muslim women.

“In the Shia community, there has been no place for triple talaq since the inception,” he asserted.

Commenting on the stand of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on the issue, Abbas said, “The fact is we have allowed these governments to interfere in our Shariat laws. If we had settled our disputes amicably at our level, this scenario would have never arised.”

Meanwhile, Shaista Amber, president of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board said, “Before arriving at any decision on the vexed issue, the panelists must recall the faces of their daughters and daughters-in-law. They should decide with an open mind, leaving behind all the pre-conceived notions.”