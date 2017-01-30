 Kejriwal dares Election Commission to act against Parrikar, Captain Amarinder | assembly-elections | Hindustan Times
Kejriwal dares Election Commission to act against Parrikar, Captain Amarinder

assembly elections Updated: Jan 30, 2017 14:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public rally at Naag Kalan village in Majitha constituency in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the Election Commission if it will “dare” act against defence minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress leader Amarinder Singh for asking voters to accept money to attend rallies.

Kejriwal’s remarks came a day after Parrikar asked voters in Goa to accept money for attending rallies but vote only for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In Lambi constituency in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate, also reportedly told people that it was okay to accept money if offered by any party “but vote for the Congress”.

“Will Election Commission dare take action against Parrikar... I urge PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) to allow Election Commission to act against Parrikar,” Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

Kejriwal had earlier alleged that the poll panel was acting on the directions of the PMO.

“Will Election Commission register an FIR against Captain? Or should I say, would Election Commission be granted permission by the PMO to act in this case,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader asked.

The Election Commission on Sunday pulled up Kejriwal and told Goa officials to file an FIR against him for telling voters to take money from other political parties but vote for the AAP.

