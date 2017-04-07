 ‘Kejriwal shattered my dream’: Anna Hazare reacts to Shunglu Committee Report | india-news | Hindustan Times
‘Kejriwal shattered my dream’: Anna Hazare reacts to Shunglu Committee Report

india Updated: Apr 07, 2017 23:58 IST
Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare addressing a press conference in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

Veteran anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare said on Friday that he was pained to read about the allegations against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Shunglu Committee Report.

“He was my colleague in the fight against corruption... At that time, I felt the educated, new generation could help rid the country of graft. But it was a big dream -- and my dream lies shattered,” Hazare said in an anguished note.

Hazare said when Kejriwal launched the (Aam Aadmi Party) political outfit, it was the Lord who gave him wisdom to keep away (from Kejriwal) or even “my reputation would be ruined”.

“Since then, and even after he became the chief minister, I never felt a desire to meet him. Now, I understand why he always used to address me as his ‘Guru’. The Lord has saved me,” the 79-year-old said in a statement from his village Ralegan-Siddhi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

