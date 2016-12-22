 Kejriwal to address rally in Jaipur as part of his anti-demonetisation drive | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kejriwal to address rally in Jaipur as part of his anti-demonetisation drive

india Updated: Dec 22, 2016 14:05 IST
PTI, Jaipur
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI file photo)

As a part of his campaign against demonetisation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur on Friday.

“Trade and industry and the common man have suffered badly due to the decision of demonetisation.It is a scam and Kejriwal will address the public to expose this,” co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan Nitin Tyagi said.

Kejriwal, who has been vociferously opposing demonetisation, has raised the issue in rallies in many states like Uttar Pradesh, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Jharkhand.

Tyagi said Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, tourism minister Kapil Mishra and MLA Alka Lamba will also address the public meeting.

<