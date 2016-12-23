Kerala anti corruption bureau begins probe against Chandy for nepotism

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday began a probe against former chief minister Oommen Chandy and others on charges of nepotism.

The probe was directed by a Vigilance Court here following a petition by AH Hafeez, who belongs to the Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas), an ally of the ruling LDF.

The petition said Chandy and several of his cabinet colleagues had appointed their relatives to government posts during their tenure (2011-16).

Besides Chandy, the others include KM Mani, VS Sivakumar, KC Joseph, Anup Jacob and PK Jayalekshmi.

The court ordered the preliminary probe report to be filed on or before February 6, 2017, based on which the court would then decide if a case was required to be registered.

Meanwhile, Chandy told reporters in Kochi that he welcomed the probe.

“I fully welcome this probe as I have never appointed anyone,” he said.

This petition was filed soon after industries minister EP Jayarajan resigned in October after reports of him appointing two of his close relatives to key government posts surfaced.