Kerala bobbitisation case: Lover says woman was forced to retract claim

The lover of the woman who allegedly chopped off genitals of a godman moved a habeas corpus petition in Kerala high court on Monday saying that she was under house arrest and forced to retract her statement.

The lover, Ayyappadas, said a conspiracy was on to implicate him in the case. He also alleged that many including a few Sangh Parivar outfits wanted to bail out the godamn Theerthapada alias Sreehari (godman) who is in judicial custody now.

He said the woman was lodged in a secret location and forced to retract her statement to save the accused. He claimed that a clear picture will emerge once she was set free.

The 23-year-old woman had initially told the police that she cut off genitals of 52-year-old Sreehari in self-defence when he made sexual advances towards her. She retracted her earlier statement, alleging that one of Sreehari’s former aides was behind the attack and she was forced to implicate the godman in the case.