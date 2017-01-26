Kerala: Bombs hurled at CPI(M) state secy’s meet in Kannur after BJP worker’s killing

Country-made bombs were hurled at a meeting addressed by CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kannur district’s Thalasserry late on Thursday.

Police said motorbike assailants hurled bombs when Balakrishnan was on dais.

The CPI(M) blamed the RSS for the attack. But the RSS dismissed CPI(M)’s remarks, saying the attack was an attempt to divert attention from saffron activist Santhosh’s murder. Santhosh (52), was hacked to death by alleged CPI(M) workers in chief minister Pinarayi Vjiayan’s constituency on Wednesday.

Though the Left party had disowned the latest murder, all the arrested in connection with the killing are CPI(M) workers, prompting state BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan to hold the CM accountable.

The north Kerala district, notorious for red-saffron clashes, had witnessed eight political murders in the last seven months, four in CM’s constituency Dharmadam.

The BJP has taken a serious note of recurring cycle of violence in Kannur. Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was in the state last week, asked the CPI(M) to fight his party ideologically not through violence. He had warned the party of serious consequences if it continued to unleash political violence on its rivals.