Kerala college magazine draws ire for poem on Kunti

A college in Kerala has published a poem in its student magazine that allegedly questions the chastity of Kunti, the mother of the Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata.

The five-line poem, ‘Chodyam’ (question), written by a student, questions why the topic does not feature in television debates.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi, a right-wing group, has slammed the Manjeri-based NSS College, a government-aided institution, for publishing the poem, which it alleged has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

College Principal Azad Malaattil told PTI that it was not their intention to hurt any sentiments.

“If sentiments have been hurt, we express our apologies,” the principal said.

The magazine was brought out a couple of days ago and instructions have been given not to circulate further copies, he said.

The poem comes close on the heels of the publication of a magazine by the 125-year-old Brennen College of Thalassery which contained controversial caricatures depicting couples making love in theatres while the National Anthem is playing.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad has filed a complaint before the Kannur SP seeking action against the Thalassery college authorities.