 Kerala CPI-M MLA KK Ramachandran Nair passes away | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 14, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kerala CPI-M MLA KK Ramachandran Nair passes away

Soft-spoken Ramachandran Nair entered politics when he was a school student and was very active in his district.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2018 09:24 IST
Chengannur MLA KK Ramachandran Nair
Chengannur MLA KK Ramachandran Nair(CPIM)

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) legislator KK Ramachandran Nair from Chengannur in Kerala’s Alappuzha district died at a hospital in Chennai in the early hours of Sunday, party sources said.

The 65-year-old first-time legislator was ailing for a while and was undergoing treatment .

His body will be brought here later on Sunday, and will be taken to his home town in Chengannur.

The soft-spoken Nair entered politics when he was a school student and was very active in his district. During the Emergency period, he was jailed.

The last rites are likely to be held on Sunday evening.

more from india
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you