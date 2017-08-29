Kerala high court rejects actor Dileep’s bail again, after 50 days in jail

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Malayalam superstar Dileep who is in custody for more than 50 days for alleged conspiracy in connection with the attack and sexual assault on a popular woman actor..

Rejecting the bail plea, the court said it was a serious case and his release at this juncture would cripple the ongoing investigation. The court agreed with the prosecution that if he was released, he could influence some of the witnesses and weaken the case. This is the second time the high court is rejecting his plea.

The actor’s lawyer said he will move the Supreme Court soon.

The 31-year-old actress was returning from a film shoot on February 17 when she was allegedly abducted by a gang of criminals and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi . The assailants allegedly recorded the assault on their mobile phones and threatened to release the clip if she dared to approach the police. During the attack, the main accused – Pulsar Suni – allegedly hinted they were committing the crime at somebody else’s behest.

The actress lodged a complaint and police arrested all accused allegedly involved in the crime.

The special investigation team says Suni was allegedly involved in at least 20 criminal cases who reportedly admitted that many actors used his service to settle scores. The SIT is now looking into two similar attacks. Another woman actor had said there was a similar attempt to abduct her by the same gang but it was foiled after her husband intervened.