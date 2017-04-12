Kerala intelligence chief mistakes revenue minister for agriculture minister

Kerala revenue minister E M Chandrasekharan on Wednesday came down heavily on state intelligence chief, additional DGP, B S Mohammed Yasin after he mistook him for agriculture minister Sunil Kumar.

Chandrasekharan blew his top after Yasin arrived at his official residence in the morning asked him whether he was Sunil Kumar. He even told the minister that he has taken an appointment with Sunil Kumar in the morning. He moved out after realising his mistake but not before Chandrasekharan gave him a dressing down.

“It is sad a senior police officer couldn’t recognise ministers. And that too it happened to the state intelligence chief,” the minister expressed his displeasure in public. He said though there was no need for a meeting with the intelligence chief but since the latter sought an appointment after reaching his residence he decided to meet him.

State intelligence chief BS Mohammed Yasin claims his driver made a mistake and drove to the revenue minister’s residence instead of the agriculture minister’s. (HT Photo)

Both ministers belong to the CPI, a partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front. Later Chandrasekharan asked his staff to guide Yasin to Sunil Kumar’s house.

Yasin played down the incident claiming that his driver took him to the wrong house and asserted that he knew all ministers personally. He had sought an appointment with agriculture minister Sunil Kumar to sort an issue of setting up an intelligence office in Thrissur being represented by the minister.

The incident turned funnier after Kumar vouched that he knew Yasin personally and met him on several occasions. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh the senior officer, known for his integrity, had held many positions including the police commissioner of Kochi. He bagged the President’s medal last year.