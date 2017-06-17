Kerala police seek medical check-up of woman who cut off genitals of a ‘godman’

Kerala Police on Saturday sought a lie detector and brain mapping test and a detailed medical check up of a 23-year-old woman who had last month told police that she cut off the genitals of a ‘godman’ while resisting his rape attempt.

Police made this request at a local court in Thiruvananthapuram after the woman claimed the police were fabricating stories about the case. She maintained that she no longer had faith in the investigation and wished for a CBI probe in the case.

The development came as the court extended till July 1 the judicial remand of the 54-year-old man who claimed he was a saint.

The controversial case, which grabbed headlines, has undergone a few twists and turns since the incident took place on May 18.

The woman initially told police that Hari swami had been raping her since she was a minor and that he made sexual advances on the day she attacked him in retaliation. Her statement was also recorded at a local court that day. The swami told doctors that he himself had tried to sever his penis.

The incident reportedly took place at the woman’s house where the swami was a frequent visitor.

However, the first twist in the case came last month when the woman’s mother, in a letter to Kerala Police, said her daughter was not of sound mental health and that the swami had never harassed her.

Earlier this week, the accused’s legal counsel submitted a letter to the court which was written by the woman and claimed she did not attack the man’s genitals and that the police had fabricated the story. She also said that the accused never misbehaved with her.