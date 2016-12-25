Kerala: Two held with over Rs 51 lakh cash in Rs 2000 notes from private bus

Kerala excise officials on Sunday seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 51.8 lakh from two passengers of a bus at nearby Irrity.

In the second major haul of currency in the last three days in the state, Rs 51,80,000 in Rs 2,000 notes and Rs 6,300 in Rs 100 notes were found in the bags of Ranjith Salangi (24) and Rahul Adhik alias Rahul Ghatoo (22), travelling in a bus coming from Bengaluru.

The duo, in their early 20s and hailing from Maharashtra, were found carrying the cash without any supporting documents after which they were detained.

The haul came just two days after police seized Rs 39.98 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination at Tirur area in Malapuram district.

Excise officials said today’s seizure was made when a special Excise squad, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus heading to nearby Payyanur around 3.30am.

They were taken into custody and would be questioned by income tax officials here.

Busting a currency exchange racket involving Rs 2,000 notes, police had on Friday seized Rs three lakh from Shoukath Ali, already facing a hawala case, and, based on information provided by him, recovered Rs 36.98 lakh from the residence of a businessman.