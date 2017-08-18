Killing all militants won’t solve the problem in Kashmir: Mirwaiz

Killing all militants will not solve the Kashmir problem, moderate Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on Friday, warning the government that for each youth killed, “ten more will stand up”.

The “problem” — unrest and militancy in Kashmir — will continue as long as there was “repression”, the Mirwaiz said at the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid Srinagar after 57 days of house arrest, according to a statement.

“Each day, young educated boys are being killed and there is a belief in some that once all of them are killed, the problem will be over. But those that think this forget that these boys took to arms as a reaction to repression and for the resolution of the dispute, and as long as there is repression and force as a state response, while you may kill one, ten more will stand up,” he said.

The Mirwaiz’s statement comes as state forces have gone all out targeting militants in villages and towns of the Valley. NIA has also registered cases and arrested many separatist leaders in alleged terror funding cases.

The actions came after many BJP leaders at the Centre publicly claimed that Kashmir problem would be “solved soon” as the situation in the Valley was not improving even a year after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani.

The Mirwaiz said that killing militants will not kill the sentiment as is “evident during their funeral prayers”.

“The agitation and protests by students in colleges and universities across the Valley that force the state to frequently shut them down again indicate to how the youth of Kashmir sees the situation and his reaction to it,” he said.

The moderate leader said that for the past 70 years, people of Kashmir are “born, raised, live and die” with the fact that Kashmir is a disputed place awaiting a final resolution.

“That fact has its foundation in the highest world body’s (United Nations) ratification of it through passing of resolutions to this effect and the commitment made by no less than the PM of India there,” he said.

He said the resolution of the issue can always be reached provided there is a willingness to accept the facts, and compassion, humanity and mutual respect among the parties involved while addressing the problem and a keenness to work towards real peace by all.

The Mirwaiz said aggression and repression can never resolve anything but only aggravate it.

The Hurriyat leader was aghast over “persecution of leadership through so-called investigations and spreading lies and creating a huge propaganda through print, electronic and even social media against them, involving their families friends and acquaintances”.

“I once again appeal to all people in India to see Kashmir not as a piece of real estate nor as a territorial dispute between two hostile neighbours but as a human issue concerning hundreds of thousands of people and divided families hanging by fire since the last 70 years, leading to great suffering and loss of life on all sides that begs for a just resolution,” he said.