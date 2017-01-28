 Kings, emperors don’t make a nation; saints, shramiks do: PM Modi at NCC rally | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kings, emperors don’t make a nation; saints, shramiks do: PM Modi at NCC rally

india Updated: Jan 28, 2017 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Prime minister Narendra Modi addresing a political rally ahead of assembly elections at Jalandhar, India on Friday, January 27, 2017. Pardeep Pandit/(HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that rulers and governments do not make a nation.

“Kings, emperors, rulers, govts don’t make a nation. Citizens, youth, farmers, scholars, scientists, shramiks, saints make a nation,” the Prime Minister said in his addresses at annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in Delhi on Saturday.

Modi also hailed the NCC cadets saying, “When I see you, NCC cadets, I feel confident about the future of India. I feel proud of our yuva shakti (youth power). The life of a NCC cadet is beyond the uniform, the parade and the camps. The NCC experience provides a sense of mission.”

Modi also put his faith in the country’s youth. “NCC cadets can act as catalysts to bring change in their families and at large in the society,” he said.

