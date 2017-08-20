 Kiran Bedi gives ‘excuse’ for skipping helmet, Twitter users aren’t buying it | india-news | Hindustan Times
Kiran Bedi gives ‘excuse’ for skipping helmet, Twitter users aren’t buying it

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s official handle tweeted a photo of her riding pillion without a helmet on a two-wheeler, describing it a “midnight incognito Suraksha Round”.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2017 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s office tweeted a photo of her during an inspection over women’s safety.
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s office tweeted a photo of her during an inspection over women’s safety.(Twitter)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has defended not wearing a helmet while travelling on a two-wheeler to assess women’s safety in the Union Territory, but Twitter users are not buying it.

The Lt Governor’s official handle tweeted a photo of her riding pillion on a two-wheeler, describing it a “midnight incognito Suraksha Round”.

Shortly after photos of Bedi’s inspection became public, people started questioning her decision of not wearing a helmet:

Bedi reacted to a news report later, explaining why she made a “careful choice” of going helmet-less:

Twitter users, however, were quick to reject her explanation:

Bedi had earlier said she would suggest a few measures “which need to be taken by the police to enhance security”.

