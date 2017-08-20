Kiran Bedi gives ‘excuse’ for skipping helmet, Twitter users aren’t buying it

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has defended not wearing a helmet while travelling on a two-wheeler to assess women’s safety in the Union Territory, but Twitter users are not buying it.

The Lt Governor’s official handle tweeted a photo of her riding pillion on a two-wheeler, describing it a “midnight incognito Suraksha Round”.

Shortly after photos of Bedi’s inspection became public, people started questioning her decision of not wearing a helmet:

Isn't it funny ma'am? ..while riding bicycle you are using helmet and no helmet on bike!! — rahul verma (@rahulverma2112) August 19, 2017

Madam, set an example. Wear Helmets! — prasanna (@Flyfiddlesticks) August 19, 2017

Awesome initiative. But how about a helmet on a scooter also?! — Abhijeet Kudva (@K4kudva) August 19, 2017

You are not wearing a helmet in the first pic - wrong example being set — Achyutam (@achyutamkallani) August 19, 2017

Bedi reacted to a news report later, explaining why she made a “careful choice” of going helmet-less:

Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at https://t.co/SkGfvQlBR6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017

Twitter users, however, were quick to reject her explanation:

@thekiranbedi practice wat u preach. Don give stupid reasons!! Hypocrisy at its peak!! pic.twitter.com/WV9bihcFbW — Th Day Oxygen Ranout (@anbu2089) August 20, 2017

I will remember this excuse next time I am stopped by the police for not wearing helmet. — vivek raj (@vivekrajindia) August 19, 2017

oh ya, but your cavalcade was following you, else who did the trick photo shoot,if u were serious why did u shoot, shd hv been secret trip — Samir Kumar (@samirk02) August 19, 2017

😂😂 That doesn't sound correct. — Faraz Akhter (@iamAKHTER) August 19, 2017

you had a camera person along to take pics of the 'secret' trip!! Hopefully we can also use the excuse you gave. — george_p82 (@GeorgePan2) August 19, 2017

अगली बार जब ट्रैफिक वाले मुझे बिना हेलमेट के पकड़ेंगे तो मैं ये ही बोलूंगा "Not wearing helmet is a Careful Choice " 😂😂😂😂 — Siddharth Tanwar (@Sidtanwar_) August 20, 2017

Bedi had earlier said she would suggest a few measures “which need to be taken by the police to enhance security”.