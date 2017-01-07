Kiran Bedi says she will quit as Puducherry L-G next year

Amid growing differences between her and the Congress government, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said she would quit the post in May next year on completion of two years in office.

“I have given myself a tenure here. I shall relinquish my office on May 29, 2018 when I complete two years in Puducherry,” she said in a communication to PTI.

Bedi said that she has already informed her ‘seniors’ about this.

Her statement comes a day after Congress MLAs shot off a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh complaining about Bedi’s style of functioning in the backdrop of her cancelling an order of chief minister V Narayanasamy banning officials from using social media for official communication.

The former IPS officer, who was sworn in as the Lt Governor of the Union Territory on May 29, 2016, had initiated several measures including steps to check crimes and corruption and for a garbage-free Puducherry.

There had been differences between her and the government on occasions, though Narayanasamy had maintained the ties were cordial.

In an apparent reference to Bedi’s direct interactions with government officials, Narayanasamy had in the past said the elected ministry should not be overlooked.

In August last year, Bedi had allegedly threatened to quit her post and leave Puducherry over alleged lack of cooperation (from officials) for her clean Puducherry Mission.