Kiran Bedi goes incognito to find out how safe Puducherry is for women at night

The Puducherry Lt Governo went incognito to assess women’s safety at night in the Union Territory.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2017 08:22 IST
Kiran Bedi on a ‘night round’ of Puducherry on Friday.(Kiran Bedi’s OfficialTwitter Page)

Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ (shawl) covering her face and slanting her helmet, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the Union Territory after dusk.

In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a “night round” of the city on Friday, Bedi said, “Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night”.

She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures “which need to be taken by the police to enhance security”.

The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.

