Kiran Bedi goes incognito to find out how safe Puducherry is for women at night
The Puducherry Lt Governo went incognito to assess women’s safety at night in the Union Territory.india Updated: Aug 20, 2017 08:22 IST
Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ (shawl) covering her face and slanting her helmet, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the Union Territory after dusk.
In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a “night round” of the city on Friday, Bedi said, “Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night”.
Found Puducherry reasonably safe at night. But will be improved.— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017
Also urge people to connect with PCR,100/ & inform their concerns.. https://t.co/sFJHin0FgH
Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at https://t.co/SkGfvQlBR6— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017
She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures “which need to be taken by the police to enhance security”.
A clip of Night Round done 'incognito' to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours.— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017
Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX
The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.