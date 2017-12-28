Kites featuring PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to fly high this Uttarayan in Gujarat

As Gujarat gears up for Uttarayan, its most awaited annual International Kite Festival, the fever of the election season has made its way to the kite market as well.

Ahead of the festival which is celebrated on January 14, markets in Surat have begun selling a variety of kites featuring pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Modi-themed kites feature his popular Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has now become a household name, as well as the highly publicised bullet train project which went on floors this year.

While Modi has long been a favourite among kite buyers, Gandhi too made it to the markets.

Kites with images depicting “Modi versus Gandhi” too were a new addition.

After the recent Gujarat assembly election that saw aggressive campaigning between both the leaders, Gandhi too managed to gain a following in the state even though his party lost to the BJP.

However, some traders were apprehensive of lower sales due to GST, as the thread used in kites fly are comparatively expensive this year.

While some voiced doubts, others were hopeful of another good season like last year.

“GST has raised the prices compared to last year but we’re hopeful that sales will be just as good as last year. People have come from far to buy kites from here,” kite-seller Bharat Dholwala told ANI.