Kolkata among safest cities for women but Bengal tops country in domestic violence

West Bengal’s capital Kolkata was one of the safest cities for women in the country but the state recorded the highest number of cases of domestic violence, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics for 2016 shows.

The rate of crime against women has significantly reduced in Kolkata over the past couple of years as the city recorded 1,693 cases in 2016 as compared to 1,927 in 2015 and 2,353 cases in 2014, the NCRB said on Thursday.

It added that out of the 1,693 cases, 886 were of domestic violence or cruelty on a woman by her husband and his relatives.

Kolkata, ranked 17th, has recorded only 4% of cases of crime against women among the 19 megacities in the country, with only Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu recording fewer incidents.

Also, of the 4,935 cases of rape recorded in 19 metro cities, Kolkata witnessed the second lowest – 15 – after Coimbatore, which recorded no cases at all.

However, the highest numbers of cases of domestic violence against women were recorded from West Bengal in 2016. Of the 1,10,378 such cases recorded across the country, as many as 19,302 (or 17.48%) are from West Bengal, followed by 13,811 cases in Rajasthan.

The eastern state also recorded the fourth highest number of cases of dowry deaths after Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

West Bengal was in the second position (9.6%) in overall cases of crime against women in the country largely because of the high percentage of cases of domestic violence, only after Uttar Pradesh (14.5%).

Of the total 32,513 cases of crime against women registered in West Bengal, 59.36% were that of cruelty by husband and in-laws.

It has also recorded a substantially high number of cases of gang rape – 130 cases – ranking fifth after Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. However, in case of the total number of cases of rape, Bengal ranks 12th.

The state has recorded the highest number of acid attack and attempted acid attack cases as well – of the 281 cases registered across the country, 83 was in Bengal.